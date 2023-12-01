Where to go to pick your perfect real Christmas tree in Shropshire

With Christmas now less than a month away, many people in Shropshire may be considering getting out the decorations for the festive season.

While some may choose to pull out the old artificial Christmas tree from the attic, many families still enjoy the process of heading down to their local tree farm to pick their own.

Picking out a fresh Christmas tree is one of the most classic holiday traditions, memorialised in popular culture since way before Hallmark made Christmas movies.

But the tradition of decorating our homes with greenery in winter has even deeper roots. Pagans were known to use branches of evergreen plants and trees during the winter solstice, to bring life and colour to dull winters and as a reminder of the spring to come.

If you're after creating your own festive family memories or just prefer the smell of pine at Christmas time, here are some of the places in Shropshire you can turn to.

Leaton Forest, Shrewsbury

With over 65 years of experience growing Christmas trees and over 40 years of selling them, the team at Leaton provide an experience to remember.

The site, open until Saturday, December 23, offers shoppers the choice of a wide range of pre-harvested trees or the chance to chop (or dig) their own.

If there's a lumberjack in you, it must be noted that all necessary equipment needs to be brought along, and no power saws are allowed on site.

Leaton is open Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 5pm, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 6pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

More information is available online at: leatonforest.co.uk/christmastrees

Arscott Farm, Pontesford

Not only does Arscott have thousands of potted and fresh-cut Christmas trees available to purchase, but the on-site grotto also sells luxury wreaths, tree stands, mistletoe and stocks complimentary mulled wine and mince pies.

If the car is full of kids, the farm also offers free delivery in the Shrewsbury area. This year, they are also offering a January collection service for a small donation to charity.

Arscott is open daily from 10am to 5.30pm. For more information visit arscottfarm.co.uk/christmas

Woodfield Christmas Tree Farm, Whitchurch

There are 10 acres of Christmas trees up to 16ft available at this massive pick-your-own Christmas tree farm - and pigs!

The farm is open every day until Christmas, Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

The site is part of Holly Farm Garden Centre - just 10 minutes from the tree farm - which is also stocking a wide selection of potted and pre-cut Christmas trees.

Holly Farm is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit: hollyfarmgardencentre.co.uk

Love Plants, Salop Leisure, Shrewsbury

Located just off Emstrey Roundabout, the garden centre is stocking hundreds of fresh-cut British-grown Nordmann Fir Christmas trees.

The site is also selling a range of real potted Christmas trees, including Nordmann Fir, Norway Spruce and Korean Fir.

Free delivery is also available, as are a selection of handmade fresh Christmas wreaths.

The centre is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays from 10am to 5.30pm. For more information visit: love-plants.co.uk/christmas-trees

Winston Farm, Ellesmere

Winston Farm's huge selection of trees range from 3ft to 30ft and include Scotch Pine, Noble, Blue Spruce, Nordmann and Norway Spruce.

Complimentary mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies are also on the cards, and while you're there, you can even meet and feed their on-site reindeer.

The farm is open from 9am to 5pm Sunday to Monday, and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday.

For more information visit: winstonfarm.co.uk

Hales Sawmills, Shrewsbury and Market Drayton

Hales, who proudly provide Market Drayton with their town centre tree each year, have dozens of Nordmann Fir Christmas trees for sale up to 10ft.

A range of 3ft to 4ft potted trees are also available, if you're looking for one to use year after year. Both branches also provide free local delivery and online ordering is also available.

The Market Drayton branch is open Monday to Thursday from 7am to 5.30pm, Friday from 7am to 5pm, Saturday from 8am to 4pm and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

The Shrewsbury branch is open Monday to Thursday from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Friday from 7.30am to 5pm, Saturday from 8am to 4pm and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

More information is available online at: halessawmills.co.uk

Weston Sawmills, Weston-under-Lizard

With everything from fresh cut to potted Nordmanns and Spruce, whether space is tight or you're after the biggest tree on the street - you'll find it at Weston.

The site also offers a wide selection of lights and decorations that fit perfectly with any of their Christmas trees.

Weston Sawmills is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit: westonsawmillandnursery.co.uk/christmas-trees

Meadowdale Nurseries, Horsehay, Telford

Not only does the Telford garden centre stock a wide selection of cut and potted trees, but also handmade wreaths using locally sourced fresh holly and a wide selection of indoor Christmas plants.

Meadowdale is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

More information is available online at: meadowdale-nurseries.co.uk/christmas

Pentreclawdd Farm, Oswestry

The Christmas tree farm in Oswestry doesn't just sell hundreds of locally grown fresh-cut trees but comes with its own Christmas shop.

The on-site shop sells everything from decorations to gifts, wrapping paper, cards and crackers. There's a festive menu on offer too, featuring mulled wine, Baileys hot chocolate and, of course, mince pies.

Pentreclawdd is open from 9am to 5pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday.

For more information visit: pentreclawddfarm.co.uk/christmas-tree-farm