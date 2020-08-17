Kayakers entertain residents by paddling up and down flooded street

Two kayakers drew a crowd when they used the wet conditions to paddle up and down a street in Chelmsford last week.

After parts of the UK were hammered by heavy rain following a prolonged heatwave, the men saw an opportunity to have a bit of fun.

Chelmsford is sinking Posted by James Walkinton on Saturday, August 15, 2020

High-level amateur kayaker James Walkinton, 26, who lives in the Essex town, was in the garden of his friend and former Great Britain athlete Keith Moule when someone pointed to the deluge outside.

After an inspection, the pair realised they would be able to paddle up and down Beeches Road in their double kayak.

“When Keith moved in they said it was at a high risk of flooding and we didn’t really understand why until this happened,” Mr Walkinton told the PA news agency.

“We like kayaking in random places. Keith’s brother has got the best flood stories of paddling inside football pitches and all of that so we just wanted to beat him really.

“But when we realised we had a crowd obviously we were going to play to the crowd.”

(Peter Moule and James Walkinton/PA)

After paddling up and down a few times, they allowed one of Mr Walkinton’s friends to have a go.

The video has been viewed thousands of times online.

“I haven’t seen a single negative comment, which I think is quite rare these days,” said Mr Walkinton.