‘Guard llama’ chases police car in Australia
Western Australia Police Force caught a llama on camera as it inspected a police car on duty.
A “guard llama” has been filmed by laughing officers chasing down a police car in Australia.
Police officers in Kellerberrin, Australia, filmed themselves laughing as a llama appears to chase their car and block them from driving.
“When you’re trying to execute a warrant and this happens,” Western Australia Police Force wrote, posting the video on Facebook.
An officer is heard saying in the video: “It’s a guard alpaca! A guard llama… he’s actually going to block us!”
The video reached more than 46,000 views since it was posted on Wednesday.
