Andrea Bocelli sings from empty Milan cathedral

Andrea Bocelli moved fans around the world when he sang from an empty cathedral.

The Italian tenor, 61, performed on Easter Sunday from Milan’s Duomo, accompanied, because of the coronavirus lockdown, only by the cathedral organist.

His performance, which included Ave Maria and Amazing Grace, was streamed live on YouTube, in an attempt to “unite the world at a time when many are apart, being isolated at home”.

Andrea Bocelli singing 'Amazing Grace' today in Milan, Piazza Duomo. Watch the full #MUSICFORHOPE performance on @YouTube at this link: https://t.co/2CuEyL0K5xhttps://t.co/04dvbuiz9Z — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) April 12, 2020

Bocelli said he was deeply “moved” by the event.

“I will cherish the emotion of this unprecedented and profound experience, of this Holy Easter which this emergency has made painful, but at the same time even more fruitful, one that will stay among my dearest memories of all time,” he said.

Fans responded on Twitter to the “powerful and very emotional” performance, saying it had brought “light in this dark time”.