Greggs honours ‘tuna crunch lover’ Lewis Capaldi with blue plaque

Lewis Capaldi has been honoured by Greggs with his very own blue plaque.

The Scottish singer was recognised by the bakery chain after helping out at its Marton-in-Cleveland branch while visiting the North East for the BBC Big Weekend in May.

Lewis Capaldi got behind the counter at Greggs when he was in the North East for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May (Greggs/PA)

The star donned a hairnet and uniform to dish out pasties and coffees, before performing the impromptu track I Love Greggs.

A “Greggs heritage” blue plaque has now been unveiled by staff at the branch to mark the occasion.

It reads: “The singer-songwriter and Tuna Crunch lover Lewis Capaldi gave a one-off performance of I Love Greggs here on 25 May 2019.”

The newly installed plaque on the wall of the Greggs store in Marton (Greggs/PA)

Ali Taylor, shop manager at Greggs, said: “Customers still come in now and ask us about Lewis’s unexpected visit, it’s really become a talking point in the community so it’s great for us to mark the occasion in a fun way.

“We loved having him in our shop, he was a great guy and surprisingly learned the ropes pretty quickly.”