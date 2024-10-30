Reeves’ first Budget shows there should be ‘no ceiling’ on girls’ ambitions

Rachel Reeves said becoming the first female Chancellor showed young girls there should be “no ceiling on your ambitions”.

The Chancellor posed with her ministerial red box outside No 11 ahead of delivering her landmark Budget statement in the Commons.

Although there have been three female prime ministers, Ms Reeves is the first woman to become Chancellor of the Exchequer in the 800-year history of the role.

She said: “Today is the first time in our country’s history that a Budget will be delivered by a woman.

“For every young girl watching, let this be a sign that there should be no ceiling on your ambitions.”