TV’s Monty Don brings love of dogs to his first Chelsea Flower Show garden

The Chelsea Flower Show is adding “wagging tails” to next year’s event with a garden designed for dogs by TV’s Monty Don, organisers have announced.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has teamed up with the Gardeners’ World presenter for his first Chelsea garden which aims to give green-fingered dog owners ideas for creating a haven for themselves and their pets at the show next May.

The RHS and Radio 2 dog garden will feature a well-kept lawn for dogs to sprawl, sleep, roll and chase balls on, with a large tree to cast shade on the grass, and spring-flowering bulbs.

It will have brick paths inscribed with the names of dogs belonging to Radio 2 presenters and RHS ambassadors and the name of Don’s dog Ned.

It will also feature the names of the Queen’s Jack Russell terriers Beth and Bluebell, adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, of which she is patron and where the garden will live on after the show, the RHS said.

The RHS and Radio 2 dog garden design (William Nathan/Form Plants Ltd/PA)

Some celebrity dogs will be making an appearance at the show – which is normally restricted to only guide and assistance dogs because of how busy it is, along with police sniffer dogs for security – to check out the garden, and Don’s beloved golden retriever Ned may even come to take a look.

He said: “This is an irresistible opportunity to join with the RHS and Radio 2 to share my love of gardens and dogs at the world’s greatest horticultural event.”

He said the team, headed by horticulturalist Jamie Butterworth, would make a display that was inspired by his own garden at Longmeadow – and his dogs – but was “above all a celebration of the way that so many of us share our gardens with our canine companions”.

The focus is expected to be on creating a garden dogs love, regardless of horticultural trends, and a beautiful space owners will enjoy.

Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley will be championing the garden on air, encouraging listeners to choose songs for a special “doggy playlist” which will play in the summer house in the garden.

She said: “This is a dream come true, bringing my passion for gardening and my love of dogs together for this very special garden.”

Clare Matterson, RHS director-general, said: “It’s exciting to be working with Radio 2 and Monty Don to create a garden that celebrates the connection between two of the UK’s greatest loves – dogs and gardens.

“Nothing lifts us like a beautiful garden, and then, for a little bit of extra joy, we’ve added some wagging tails.”

The RHS and Radio 2 dog garden is part of an initiative by the charity to champion the individuality of gardeners, with Ms Matterson saying: “Over 2025 we really want to celebrate how we’re here for all gardeners; dog lovers, families, keen cooks, houseplant fanatics, everyone.”