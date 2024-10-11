Zoo names endangered ‘mischievous’ penguin chicks after Oasis frontmen

Hertfordshire Zoo has announced the hatching of two endangered African penguin chicks, named after Oasis frontmen Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Liam and Noel are the first chicks hatched at Hertfordshire Zoo this year and are proving to be “quite the characters”, the zoo said.

The zoo added that their lively and energetic personalities have earned them the nickname “the little terrors”.

It said: “These cheeky little birds have captured the hearts of zookeepers and visitors alike with their mischievous personalities, reminiscent of the legendary Oasis frontman brothers.”

The chicks were born in August and are already showing signs of independence, swaggering out of the nest earlier than expected for their species.

Head of birds at Hertfordshire Zoo Tom Clark said: “We are thrilled to welcome Noel and Liam to our zoo family.

“Their playful personalities and early development are a testament to the excellent care they are receiving from our dedicated zookeepers.

“Naming them after Noel and Liam Gallagher is a nod to their mischievous and energetic spirits, mirroring the iconic rock band’s dynamic presence.”

African penguins are an endangered species, with only around 40,000 individuals remaining in the wild.

Hertfordshire Zoo supports the Sancobb conservation charity in Africa, which works to protect these birds and reintroduce them to their natural habitat.

Visitors to Hertfordshire Zoo can see the young penguins as they explore their enclosure and interact with their surroundings.