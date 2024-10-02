Police appeal after woman reported being raped in supermarket toilet

Detectives have appealed for information after a woman reported being raped inside a supermarket toilet cubicle.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after the alleged attack on October 1, between 1.37pm and 2.19pm in Tesco supermarket ladies’ public toilets in Bridge Road, Sheerness in Kent.

According to the woman she was followed into the toilet by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as eastern European, about 30 years old, 5ft 3in tall and wearing a blue tracksuit.

Kent Police Detective Inspector Samantha Stuart said: “From our initial inquiries and reviewing CCTV we know there were a number of people who entered the toilet area during this time, including one lady who assisted the victim.

“I’m really keen to talk to anyone who was in the supermarket at the time and who used the toilets between 1.37pm and 2.30pm.”

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police quoting 46/166522/24 or Crimestoppers anonymously.