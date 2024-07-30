Three girls killed in Southport knife attack named as families pay tribute

Three girls who were killed in a deadly knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club have been named by police, as families paid tribute to their “little girl” and “princess”.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in the incident in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

In a statement, Bebe’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Alice’s family also paid tribute to their “princess”.

They said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

Merseyside Police said all three families are being supported by specialist officers.

The fully-booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the stabbings have said.

US singer Swift said she is “completely in shock” after the “horror” of the knife attack.

Fans of the pop star had raised more than £103,000 by Tuesday afternoon via their Swifties for Southport online fundraiser.

Taylor Swift said she is ‘completely in shock’ following the attack (Doug Peters/PA)

Tributes have been paid on social media to the bravery of dance and yoga teacher Leanne Lucas after she was attacked in the incident.

Ms Lucas was named as an organiser of the event run by Southport-based business Enlighten in a post on Facebook.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Police said a name shared on social media in connection with the suspect is “incorrect”, adding: “We would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.”