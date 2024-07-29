Ofcom discontinues investigation into Dan Wootton’s GB News show

Ofcom has discontinued an investigation into Dan Wootton’s GB News show, in which he claimed he has been the target of a smear campaign.

The journalist, who left the channel in March this year to set up his own independent platform, said in an episode of his show Dan Wootton Tonight on July 18 2023 that claims he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material were “simply untrue”.

He added he had made “errors of judgment in the past”, while denying “criminal allegations”.

The regulator was investigating the episode under fairness and privacy adjudications, but has now discontinued the inquiry.

A statement from the regulator said: “We discontinued a fairness and privacy complaint about this programme.

“In line with our published procedures given the nature of fairness and privacy cases, we will not be commenting further.”

Wootton left GB News after Ofcom found comments made on his show by Laurence Fox about a female journalist broke broadcasting rules.

Actor-turned-politician Fox had asked “who would want to shag that?” when speaking about Ava Evans during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on September 26 last year.

Neither Fox or Wootton said sorry while on air after the comments were made, but they did subsequently offer apologies.