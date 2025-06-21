Families to march against knife crime through streets of Glasgow

A march against knife violence is to take place through the streets of Glasgow on Sunday.

Starting at 1pm, the Parents Against Knives march will be joined by the family of Kory McCrimmon, who died after an attack involving a bladed weapon on May 31 2024.

His family said the 16-year-old’s life “will not be in vain” as they urged others to join the march.

The 16-year-old died after he was found seriously injured in Greenfield Park in the east end of Glasgow.

A 14-year-old was last month sentenced to five years detention after admitting culpable homicide.

Amen Teklay, 15 was found with fatal injuries on Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday March 5 (Police Scotland/PA)

The march comes in the wake of the deaths of teenagers Amen Teklay and Kayden Moy in separate incidents in recent weeks.

In a statement issued through Victim Support Scotland, Kory’s family previously said: “Kory McCrimmon’s young life was a brushstroke in time but we his family wish for his death to make a difference: Kory’s life will not be in vain.

“Our aim here is to continue highlighting the increase in deaths and danger by knife and violent crime. Our sons and daughters are more than statistics, they deserve better.

“Kory’s parents are very clear: if we can prevent at least one more family going through this life-shattering agony, we have gone a long way in our mission, but let’s go further.

“We walk in Kory’s name but we stand for all those lives lost or maimed to knife violence: too much, too many. No more.

“Come join our walk and lend your hearts and voices to making our streets, our young people and our lives safer.”

Two boys aged 14 and 16 have appeared in court charged with murder following the death of 15-year-old Amen in the Maryhill area of Glasgow on March 5.

Kayden, 16, was found seriously injured on Irvine beach in North Ayrshire after police were called to the area at about 6.45pm on May 17.

A 14-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with murder following his death.

The Parents Against Knives march will set off from Rangers’ Ibrox stadium and those taking part will walk to Celtic Park in the east end of the city.

Kayden Moy died following reports of a disturbance at a beach in Ayrshire (Police Scotland/PA)

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said: “Too many lives are being devastated by knife crime in Scotland.

“Behind every statistic, hundreds of lives are irreversibly impacted with tragic consequences for everyone involved; family, friends, siblings, school mates, and the wider communities in which we all live.

“We support the Parents Against Knives walk, organised entirely by the McCrimmon family in memory of their son Kory, which will undoubtedly help draw attention to this growing crisis.

“These are complex and sensitive situations which require a multi-agency response from the Scottish Government, victim support organisations, police, social work, youth work and others to work together to tackle knife crime and the devastation it causes. People across Scotland deserve to feel safe in their own communities.”