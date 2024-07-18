Global payments issue delaying house sales, Bank of England warns

Technical issues affecting a vital payment system has led to some house purchases being delayed, the Bank of England has warned.

The glitches are impacting the central bank’s Chaps system which processes about £360 billion worth of transactions a day.

It is used by high street banks, businesses, and individuals buying expensive items like a car or to pay a deposit on a house.

It is also commonly used by solicitors to complete house sales.

The Bank said a “global payments issue” was affecting the service and delaying some high value and time-sensitive payments, including some house purchases.

“We are mindful of the impact this is likely to have and are working closely with a third-party supplier, industry and other authorities to resolve the issue as promptly as possible,” it said in a statement.

“If you are concerned about a Chaps payment you plan to make or receive today, please contact your bank, or other payment service provider.

“Retail payment systems are unaffected so people and businesses can continue to use cash points, card payments and bank transfers as normal.”

The Bank experienced similar outages in August last year, which stopped the system for about six hours.