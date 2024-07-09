Scotland’s new MPs sworn in at House of Commons after Labour gains

The new cohort of Scottish MPs has begun to be sworn in to the House of Commons, with many joining the green benches for the first time.

Following the General Election, Scotland’s 57 constituencies are represented by 37 Labour MPs, nine SNP MPs, five Scottish Conservative MPs and six Lib Dem MPs.

Labour’s sweeping gains meant the Commons welcomed many who had not been MPs before.

However some are returning to Westminster after previous terms as MPs, including Lothian East MP Douglas Alexander, who served in Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments.

He has now been appointed as a minister in the Department of Business and Trade in Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

Douglas Alexander (third left) and Ian Murray (second right) were sworn in (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Blair McDougall, who is prominent in Scottish politics for his role as campaign director for the Better Together campaign during the 2014 independence referendum, was also elected as the MP for East Renfrewshire.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray was one of the first MPs to be sworn in, choosing to take the affirmation.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Lib Dems welcomed three new MPs to their ranks.

These include Angus MacDonald, whose constituency of Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire was the last to be declared after the election.

Before the swearing-in ceremony began, leaders of the Westminster parties gave short speeches acknowledging the election of Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Stephen Flynn said he would let ‘bygones be bygones’ (House of Commons)

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “I wish to begin by welcoming all new members to the chamber, in particular those members from Scottish constituencies.

“There’s probably a few more new members from Scottish constituencies than I would like to have seen, but I do look forward to working constructively with you to deliver in the best interests of the people that we are all so fortunate to represent.”

He also referred to his previous disagreements with speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle over the SNP’s opposition day in February.

The Aberdeen South MP was furious with Sir Lindsay over the way he handled the SNP’s debate on Gaza.

But addressing the newly re-elected Speaker on Tuesday, Mr Flynn made clear that he bore no grudge.

He said: “I think it’s safe to say that me and you didn’t always see eye to eye during the course of the last parliament, but in politics and in life, I think it’s important to let bygones be bygones and to focus on the future.”