Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Walsall

A man in his 20s has been shot dead in Walsall in the West Midlands.

Police said a murder investigation had been launched after the man died at the scene in Well Lane, Walsall, at around 5pm on Monday.

Another man was wounded but his injuries are not life-threatening.

A scenes of crime officer at the scene (Jacob King/PA)

Officers are conducting forensic examinations in the area as the investigation continues.

West Midlands Police said: “We understand the alarm that such incidents cause and there will be an increase in police presence around the area in coming days.

“Officers will be offering reassurance, so please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 3637 of July 8.