Guinness World Records unveils 70 unclaimed titles to mark 70th anniversary

Guinness World Records is celebrating its 70th anniversary by looking back at the extraordinary feats achieved since its inception – as well as unveiling 70 wacky and unclaimed records.

The organisation’s first volume was published on August 27 1955 and sparked worldwide curiosity about record-breaking achievements.

The inspiration for the book came from a debate at a shooting party in the early 1950s in County Wexford, Ireland, which was attended by Sir Hugh Beaver, the then-managing director of the Guinness Brewery.

He and his hosts debated the question of the fastest game bird in Europe but failed to find an answer in any reference book.

Dan Abbate holds the record for the largest hot dog commercially available (Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records/PA)

In 1954, Sir Hugh had the idea of a Guinness promotion based on the settling of pub arguments, and recruited researchers from Fleet Street to compile a book of facts and figures, before publishing the first volume of the Guinness Book Of Records.

Since then, thousands of records and milestones across sport, technology, the human body, collections and super skills have been authenticated and included in the books, which have sold 155 million copies worldwide.

Now Guinness World Records (GWR) is celebrating 70 years as the authority on achievements and feats by introducing 70 new records that have never been set.

Included in the list are fastest 400 metre sack race, furthest distance bottle flip, and most whoopee cushions sat on in one minute.

Other records which can be set are the fastest time to blow a stamp 10 metres, most high fives in 30 seconds and the fastest time to ascend the height of Everest by bicycle.

GWR is also looking back at the positive effects that record holders have experienced in their lives by achieving their milestone.

Zeus holds the record for the tallest dog (Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records/PA)

One current holder is Liz West, who owns more than 5,000 pieces of Spice Girl memorabilia having first started collecting in 1996.

She originally earned her place in the GWR record books in 2011 with 2,066 items to her name, including albums, magazines, sticker books and official merchandise from the pop group, but has since more than doubled her collection.

West said she was inspired by the colours of the Spice Girls, and the influence of the 90s and “girl power” has contributed to her success as an artist, allowing her to work full-time following her passion.

She said: “Holding the Guinness World Records title has allowed me to continue publicly exhibiting my collection nationally and internationally.

“In the early days of my career, my collection gave me the opportunity and ultimately allowed me to work full-time as an artist, which was always my dream.

Deb Hoffmann holds the record for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia (Ranald Mackechnie/Guinness World Records/PA)

“Being part of Guinness World Records 70th anniversary celebrations is wonderful and a huge honour. To be chosen amongst all the records globally ever made is incredibly touching – Girl Power!”

The franchise is also launching a new Record Selector on its website, which aims to match personality types to record titles which they could attempt by using a short quiz.

Craig Glenday, GWR editor-in-chief, said: “As we mark the 70th anniversary of the release of our first edition back in the 1950s, we’re proud to be building on 70 amazing years as the global curator of superlative facts and achievements.

“We’ve seen so many iconic moments, the most amazing feats of strength and skill and endurance from talent across the globe and long may it continue.

“We’re now looking forward and celebrating the current – and next – generation of record-breakers.

“We want everyone to be part of it, whether that’s using our new record selector tool or having a go at one of our 70 unclaimed records, they are there for the taking.”