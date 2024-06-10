More than 15 Barclays buildings targeted by pro-Palestine activists

More than 15 branches of Barclays bank across England and Scotland have been vandalised by a campaign group called Palestine Action.

The sites had windows smashed and paint thrown as part of a protest calling on the bank to divest from arms companies that sell to Israel, as well as firms linked to fossil fuels.

Red paint scrawled over the front of a Barclays branch in Moorgate in the City of London (Palestine Action/PA)

Palestine Action said branches in Moorgate, Palace Street, Richmond, Croydon, Wellington Road and Peckham in London were targeted, along with Barclays banks in Glasgow, Exeter, Sheffield, Brighton, Northampton, Bristol, Birmingham, Solihull and Preston, Bury and Stockport, as well as an office in Edinburgh.

The vandalism was a joint action with a newly-formed climate change group called Shut The System.

City of London Police said three men were arrested over the damage to the building in Moorgate.

Barclays has been approached for comment.