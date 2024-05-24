Man arrested over death of dog walker found on remote track

Police have arrested a 75-year-old man in connection with the death of a former estate worker in Perthshire.

Brian Low, 65, was found dead on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy at around 8.30am on Saturday February 17.

He had been out walking his black Labrador at the time.

During a post-mortem examination six days later, it was discovered Mr Low, who retired from his job as a groundsman at the Edradynate Estate last year, had been shot.

The body of Brian Low was discovered in a remote area near Aberfeldy (PA)

A murder inquiry was launched and police have visited 478 properties and interviewed more than 800 people during the investigation, known as Operation Newlane.

On Friday morning, Police Scotland confirmed a 75-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Mr Low’s death and he is being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

The force said it is unable to provide any further comment at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.