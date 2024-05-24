Five-year-old died falling from tower block kitchen window – inquest

A five-year-old boy died when he fell from his kitchen window on the 15th storey of an east London tower block, an inquest has heard.

Aalim Ahmed landed on a railing at the bottom of the residential block in Plaistow.

Aalim’s body was identified by his family and his cause of death has been listed as multiple injuries due to trauma from a “fall from height”.

A floral tribute left near to the scene in Plaistow, east London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The boy died instantly and his father discovered his body shortly before 6am on May 16, Walthamstow Coroner’s Court heard on Friday.

Members of the public contacted emergency services after residents heard the man’s “distressed” cries.

Paramedics attended the scene outside Jacobs House on New City Road at 6.04am and police arrived three minutes later.

Assistant coroner Ian Wade KC said he was opening a “coronial investigation” because he is “quite satisfied that Ahmed’s death was not from natural causes”.

The boy was previously named locally as Aalim Makial Jibril and a GoFundMe has raised just over £1,000 for his funeral costs.

Flowers were left at the scene and Newham Council is investigating the circumstances.

Abi Gbago, chief executive of the council, said: “We are undertaking a full investigation to reach the fullest possible understanding of what happened, and will fully support any other investigations.

“Once all of the relevant facts are established and investigations are concluded, which we will do as quickly as possible, we will provide an update.”

Caroline Stone, head teacher at New City Primary School in Plaistow, said in the school’s weekly newsletter: “As you will have heard, Aalim had a tragic accident yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”