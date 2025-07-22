Sir Elton John says Ozzy Osbourne was ‘in the pantheon of rock gods’

Sir Elton John said that Ozzy Osbourne was a “huge trailblazer” who “secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods”.

He joined Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood and other famous faces in paying tribute to the Black Sabbath singer after his death on Tuesday.

Sir Elton posted on Instagram: “So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away.

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx.”

Wood joined Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s last gig at Villa Park earlier this month.

He posted on X: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

“What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.”

A post on Metallica’s social media accounts showed a heartbreak emoji as well as a picture of the band members with Osbourne.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary and Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood said she was among those who celebrated Osbourne’s life and legacy just weeks ago.

She wrote on X: “Devastated to hear the news of his death today. One of the greatest gifts my city gave the world.

“My thoughts are with his family.

“In Ozzy’s own words: Birmingham forever.”