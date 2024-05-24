Ed Davey: Tories ‘running scared’ of Liberal Democrats in target seats

Sir Ed Davey has said the Conservatives are “running scared” of the Liberal Democrats as he hit the campaign trail in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

The party leader said news that Wokingham MP John Redwood will not be standing in the General Election is a sign that the Tories “know we’re going to win”.

He said: “The thing is, the Conservatives are running scared of us, the news today that John Redwood isn’t prepared to stand and be held accountable in Wokingham.

“I think it’s a sign that he and the Conservatives know that we’re going to win in Wokingham, just as we’re gonna win here in Eastbourne, so we’re very, very excited about this election.”

Sir Ed Davey, right, with Lib Dem candidate for the Eastbourne constituency, Josh Babarinde (Aaron Chown/PA)

Eastbourne is one of the target Blue Wall seats the Lib Dems are targeting, where the party came second behind Conservative MP Caroline Ansell by more than 4,000 votes in 2019.

Sir Ed was joined by supporters at Eastbourne Pier before he made, and ate, ice cream strolling down the promenade with Josh Babarinde, the Lib Dem candidate for the coastal constituency.

Speaking in the seaside town, Sir Ed said: “Everybody knows now that if you want to beat the Conservatives, you vote Liberal Democrat.

“We are determined to beat as many Conservative MPs as we possibly can.”

On the campaign trail, Sir Ed also announced plans to give patients a right to see a GP in seven days.

The party boss said: “So many people tell us they can’t get a GP appointment in the time they want.

“They’re having to wait days and weeks in some cases.

“We’re so excited that we’re coming forward with new ideas about how we can transform our health system that will really help people struggling at the moment.”