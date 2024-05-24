Average household energy bills to fall from July 1 as Ofgem lowers price cap

The average household energy bill is to fall by 7% from July after Ofgem lowered its price cap in response to wholesale prices.

The regulator announced it is dropping its price cap from the current £1,690 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales to £1,568, a drop of £122 over the course of a year.

This is around £500 less than the cap in July last year, when it was £2,074.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “Today’s news will give small comfort to households still facing cost-of-living pressures.

“The fall in the energy price cap reduces bills slightly, but our data tells us millions have fallen into the red or are unable to cover their essential costs every month.

“People cannot rely on lower energy prices alone to escape the financial issues they’ve been experiencing.

“That’s why we need better targeted energy bill support for those really struggling to keep the lights on or cook a hot meal.”