Standing ovation for MP Craig Mackinlay on return to Commons after sepsis ordeal

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay has received a standing ovation as he made his first appearance in the House of Commons since his sepsis ordeal.

On September 28, the South Thanet MP was rushed into hospital and put into a 16-day induced coma, with his wife told he had only a 5% chance of survival.

On Wednesday MPs from across the House rose to their feet as Mr Mackinlay entered the chamber, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was seen welcoming him back with a handshake.

Conservative frontbencher Julia Lopez said: “Welcome back to the honourable friend for South Thanet, what an appropriate way to walk in on science questions, for the new bionic MP.”