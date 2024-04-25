Couple who poured fake blood on Downing Street gates guilty of criminal damage

A married couple who poured fake blood and put “bloody handprints” on the gates outside Downing Street have been found guilty of criminal damage.

Virginia Moffat, 58, and Chris Cole, 60, carried out the offence as part of a protest to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The couple, from Dorset, appeared at the City of London Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where they were found guilty by Deputy District Judge Patricia Evans.

The Christian protesters had claimed the damage was “minimal and insignificant”, the court heard.

But Judge Evans said: “It took a professional cleaning company one and a half hours to clean. And the cost was £138.

“Members of the public were also unable to view Downing Street.

“I conclude in my judgment the damage was significant and I find the defendants guilty”.

Because of prior convictions, Cole was handed a fine of £692 and ordered to pay the court £656.34.

Moffatt, who had no prior convictions, avoided a fine but was ordered to pay the court £405.34.

According to an earlier statement released by campaign group FigTree, the pair said the Government had “blood on its hands” after refusing to demand Israel end its bombing of Gaza.

They also described it as “a massacre of biblical proportions”.