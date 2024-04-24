King’s charity reveals next round of food waste workshops backed by Jamie Oliver

The King’s charity has marked Stop Food Waste Day by launching a new round of the food education programme it developed in collaboration with Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty.

Food for the Future, run by The King’s Foundation, aims to encourage secondary school pupils to play a part in reducing food waste and learn how the food cycle works.

TV chef Oliver described the scheme as “unique” and said he had devised a series of recipes and hacks to help the teenagers limit food waste at home.

Jamie Oliver collaborated with The King’s Foundation charity on the scheme (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Oliver said: “Understanding where food comes from, how it’s grown and the impact it has on communities and the planet is so vital in helping us better understand how the food choices we make can have a positive impact on the planet.

“Combining food education and sustainability is really unique to this programme, and I have developed a series of recipes, tips and hacks to show the kids taking part how to make their food go further so they can limit food waste at home, which is not only good for the planet but it’s good for the wallet too.”

TV presenter Doherty said he was proud to be part of the initiative with best friend Oliver and The King’s Foundation.

The then-Prince of Wales with Jimmy Doherty during a visit to Jimmy’s Farm in Ipswich (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

“Tackling food waste has never been more important than it is right now,” he said.

He added: “We all have a part to play in reducing food waste – whether that be through individuals making more informed choices, supermarkets choosing to stock food with a longer shelf life or demonstrating good modelling in terms of sustainable farming and growing practices through programmes like Food For The Future.”

School groups in Scotland can now apply for one of four places in the latest round of workshops, which begin in September.

Catriona Donaldson, horticulture and sustainable food systems curriculum manager for The King’s Foundation, said: “Reducing food waste is key to mitigating climate change and those who participate in the programme will be given the opportunity to make tangible links to the UN sustainability goals.

“Pupils can look forward to fascinating industry visits, and hands-on workshops here at Dumfries House which explore how the food system works, how it impacts the environment and how to better champion sustainable practices.”

Charles meeting children from Robert Burns Academy, winners of the food waste solution challenge, as part of the Food For The Future education programme (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stop Food Waste Day is an annual global awareness day dedicated to reducing food waste.

Around 1.3 billion tonnes of food are left unused every year around the globe — around a third of all food produced — and tackling this offers the opportunity to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10%, the Foundation said.

The Foundation’s programme backed by Oliver and Doherty, which was first launched in 2021, is a series of practice-based masterclasses.

It gives pupils the chance to learn from experts in farming, food production and cooking and to be mentored on finding their own solutions for food waste.

School groups have until May 17 to email dh.education@kings-foundation.org to apply.