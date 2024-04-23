Sister in new plea for information 48 years after three-year-old disappeared

The sister of a three-year-old who disappeared 48 years ago has said a renewed appeal for information will help the family come to terms with their loss.

Sandy Davidson went missing from his grandmother’s garden in the Bourtreehill area of Irvine, North Ayrshire, on April 23, 1976.

Since his disappearance, his family have repeatedly called for those with information to come forward.

The blonde three-year old was playing with his younger sister Donna, then aged two, at the St Kilda Street home when he is believed to have gone to look for a family pet who had escaped from the garden.

Sandy sitting on his father’s knee, with his auntie and sister Donna nearby (family handout/Police Scotland/PA)

It is understood there have been no positive sightings of him since.

While Donna said she was too young to remember what happened to her brother, she is hoping to keep his memory alive by keeping his story in the public eye.

Releasing a statement through Police Scotland, she said she thinks about her older brother “all the time”.

She said: “I don’t have any memories of Sandy as I was too young but I still think of him all the time. It’s the not knowing that gets to you.

“I am asking anyone who knows what might have happened to Sandy to get in touch with the police. Someone, somewhere knows something.

Sandy around the age he went missing, left, and an ‘age-progressed’ image of what he might look like (Police Scotland/PA)

“It is almost 50 years and sometimes I feel a lot of anger and not a lot of hope. If we, as a family, can just get some answers it would help us come to terms with losing him, even though we know in our hearts that Sandy is unlikely to be alive.

“Please, if you know anything, no matter how small it might be, call the police, let them know. It could make all the difference even after all this time.”

Detective Inspector Ewan Bell said: “Our thoughts are with Sandy’s family. They deserve answers, and despite the passage of time our inquiries remain open.

“I too urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to Sandy to get in touch. New information will be assessed by officers.

“If you can help then please call Police Scotland on 101.”

Police released an artist’s interpretation of how Sandy may look as a grown man around a decade ago.