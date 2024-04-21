Sarah, Duchess of York pays tribute to the late Queen on her birthday

Sarah, Duchess of York has paid tribute to the late Queen on what would have been her 98th birthday.

Sarah – the Duke of York’s ex-wife – posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Today we are remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her (98th) birthday.

“Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed.”

It was accompanied by a picture of a smiling Queen Elizabeth II dressed in a light blue jacket and hat.

The duchess incorrectly said it would have been the late monarch’s 97th birthday in the post.

Sarah, dubbed Fergie by the press, has had a troubled relationship with the monarchy, having been cast out in the 1990s.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew on the balcony with the then Queen (Archive/PA)

But last year she joined the King and Queen at church on Christmas Day and was publicly back at the heart of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and died at Balmoral on September 8 2022 after reigning for 70 years.

Last year, a picture of the late Queen surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren was released to mark what would have been her 97th birthday.

The image was captured by the Princess of Wales during a family trip to Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, and featured the young royals all smiles next to their beloved “Gan Gan”.