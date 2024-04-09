Ex-BBC star ‘priced out’ of attending Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Ex-BBC presenter Gail Porter said she has been “priced out” of attending the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in her hometown.

Porter, 53, who started her career presenting children’s television and later became a model, said “greed” had made it impossible for her to attend the world-famous festival in August.

She made her Fringe debut last year with comedy show Hung, Drawn and Portered which discussed her battles with mental health, alopecia and homelessness, and sold out tickets for 31 performances.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Porter said she was “gutted” Edinburgh had become so expensive, and voiced her sympathy for aspiring performers who would not be able to attend.

She received a response from the Fringe, which said it was “trying to find solutions”.

The presenter has been asked to clarify whether she was planning to perform at or attend the Fringe.

Porter wrote: “Was so excited to go the @edfringe this year. But I have been priced out by the soaring costs of B&Bs. My home town. I feel so sorry for new young performers that won’t be able to afford accommodation. I’m gutted Edinburgh has done this. Greed is awful.”

Broadcaster Gail Porter poses with TMX Elmo toy at Hamleys in 2005 (John Stillwell/PA Wire)

A spokesperson for the Fringe responded, posting: “Totally understand your frustration, Gail – please know we’re doing what we can to find solutions, be it through discussions with govt or negotiating affordable options for artists.

“Please give our team a shout via artists@edfringe.com and they’ll do what they can to help.”

Porter added: “Thank you for your response. I just feel for so many people I know that are not coming to my home. Just really upsetting x x”.

Street performer Malachi Frost entertains the crowds on the Royal Mile during Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Several fans offered Porter the chance to stay in their spare bedrooms.

One person wrote: “I have a spare room! Let’s get drunk and eat snacks together.”

The festival will take place between August 2 and 26 and is in its 77th year, with 1,647 shows so far revealed.

Comedian Jason Manford described the situation in Edinburgh as “pure greed” and said he would be making a loss to perform there.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Mancunian comic said costs were prohibitive to newcomers breaking through on the comedy circuit.

He said he limited performances to a week of afternoon shows in a small venue, and felt there was a reasonable expectation that performers should be able to make a profit after years of making a loss at the Fringe.

Manford wrote: “Edinburgh Festival prices especially for accommodation are an absolute joke! No idea how anyone starting out is managing to get up there and showcase their talents! I’ve just priced up a week up there and even if every show sells out, I’m still operating at a loss.

“Part of me thinks is it fair after years of doing it for nowt/at a loss, shouldn’t you be able to come up and smash it and finally make some dosh there? Personally I only do one week, mid afternoon in a smallish venue as a working progress (sic) for my tour.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Fringe shared a link to a bursary scheme launched last year and encouraged Mansford to share it with his social media followers.

The spokesperson wrote: “You’re not wrong, Jason, it’s a real issue. We’re doing what we can to provide affordable accommodation and other support for artists, including our new Keep it Fringe fund – would be great if you could RT this and spread the word, it’s open to everyone.”