Bradford stabbing victim named as suspect remains on the run

A woman fatally stabbed as she pushed her baby in a pram has been identified by police as her suspected attacker remains on the run.

A police manhunt is under way for Habibur Masum, 25, who is suspected over the murder in Bradford of Kulsama Akter.

West Yorkshire Police said Masum was known to police and that Ms Akter had had previous contact with police.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said.

The force said officers were called to the scene at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled. She later died in hospital.

Ms Akter’s baby was not harmed.