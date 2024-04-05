Planned strike by Border Force staff at Heathrow suspended

A planned strike by hundreds of Border Force staff at Heathrow Airport has been suspended.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) were due to walk out for four days from April 11 in a dispute over rosters which the union said threatened job losses.

The union said that following the Home Office’s desire for clarification and in a “spirit of collaboration”, it had suspended the planned strikes.

A statement said: “However, if the Home Office does not engage in meaningfully addressing members’ grievances, strikes will be resumed and further escalated.”

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This is a significant move on the part of PCS that demonstrates a genuine will to work constructively in devising a new roster system that is acceptable to our members, particularly those with disabilities or those with caring responsibilities.

“This does not end the dispute. It is an opportunity for the Home Office to demonstrate they are genuinely seeking a resolution.”