Harris tipped to become Taoiseach after other ministers decide not to run

Irish government minister Simon Harris could be set for a clear run at becoming the next taoiseach after a series of senior colleagues said they did not intend to run for the Fine Gael leadership.

Further and Higher Education Minister Mr Harris has not yet formally declared his intention to succeed Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader and taoiseach, but he is now red hot favourite for the roles.

All other senior Fine Gael cabinet ministers have now ruled themselves out of contention.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Enterprise Minister and Fine Gael deputy leader Simon Coveney have all said they will not seek a nomination for the leadership.

Ms Humphrey and Ms McEntee are also among a wave of Fine Gael members to have come out publicly in support of Mr Harris.

Minister of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, who had been touted as a possible outside in any race for the leadership, has also ruled herself out and declared support for Mr Harris.

If appointed Fine Gael leader, Mr Harris would be expected to be formally elected as taoiseach in the Dail in April following the Easter recess.

He would become the country’s youngest ever premier at the age of 37.

Mr Varadkar surprised many within the political establishment by announcing his resignation on Wednesday.

Focus has since shifted to his potential successor.

Mr Harris has always been viewed as one of the favourites to replace Mr Varadkar, but he may now emerge as the only contender after the other Fine Gael big hitters ruled themselves out.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe (centre) and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee (right) have decided not to put their names forward to succeed Leo Varadkar (left) (PA)

Mr Donohoe announced his decision in a statement issued at lunchtime on Thursday.

“I have long said that my focus is on the two jobs that I am privileged to hold; that of government minister and as president of the Eurogroup (of finance ministers in the eurozone),” he said.

“That remains to be the case. It is with a huge honour that I undertake my work on the domestic and international stage.

“It was a great surprise to learn of Leo’s intentions. I thank him for his great service to Ireland and for the opportunities that he has afforded me.

“I do believe that a wealth of talent and experience exists in Fine Gael and that exciting times lie ahead, both for the party and ultimately for the country.”

Ms McEntee did not rule out a future bid for the leadership, insisting she is still ambitious, but she said it was not the right time for her.

She dismissed the suggestion that criticism of her handling of riots in Dublin in November and their aftermath influenced her decision not to seek the nomination.

The minister said she made the decision a year or two ago not to stand if the position became vacant in the “immediate future”.

“That’s not to rule me out in the future, I’ve always said I’m ambitious, that hasn’t changed and that’s not going to change,” she said.

“But I believe now is not the right time for me.”

Ms Humphreys said she had given “serious consideration” to a run for the leadership but had decided against it, citing family commitments among her reasons.

“I just want to thank everybody who contacted me in the last 24 hours and have asked me to put my name forward and have offered me their support,” she told reporters outside the Oireachtas parliament in Dublin.

“I have thought about this and given it very serious consideration, and I’ve decided not to put my name forward, but I have decided to give Simon Harris my full support.”

Mr Coveney had made clear he would not be running on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Ms Carroll MacNeill said she expected Mr Harris would be the sole candidate.

“Today is about the future within Fine Gael and I am backing Simon Harris fully for the leadership of Fine Gael,” she said.

“This morning, I’ve had the opportunity to speak to Simon about his vision for the country.”

She said that Mr Harris has a “vision for Ireland that is about equality of opportunity” and said she was interested in “meaningful difference”.

She added that appointing a female deputy would be “a very good idea”, adding there had been “too few women in politics”.