In Pictures: Raising the woof as thousands of dogs descend on Crufts

Published
Last updated
Crufts Dog Show 2024 â Day One

Thousands of dogs big and small from 220 breeds, along with their hopeful owners, have spent the week in Birmingham in a bid to take home coveted trophies at Crufts 2024.

A Harlequin Great Dane named H and a Chihuahua named Boo during a photo call for the launch of this year’s Crufts, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday March 7, 2023.
A harlequin Great Dane named H and a Chihuahua named Boo during a photo call for the launch of this year’s Crufts (Jacob King/PA)
A samoyed dog named Felicity sits by an umbrella on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023.
A Samoyed named Felicity sits under an umbrella as snow falls on the first day of the show (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day One
A standard poodle waits to be groomed ahead of showing during the first day (Jacob King/PA)
An American Cocker Spaniel waits to be groomed on day two of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Friday March 8, 2024.
An American cocker spaniel has a moment of calm before entering the show ring (Jacob King/PA)

This year’s show, at the city’s National Exhibition Centre, runs from March 7-10 and has seen furry competitors take part in a wide variety of challenges and presentations.

Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day One
A Pomeranian in the showring during the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Two
Owners arrive with their dogs including a smartly dressed leaping poodle (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Two
Handlers with their Xoloitzcuintle, a Mexican breed (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day One
A standard poodle has some time in the salon before its moment in the spotlight (Jacob King/PA)

The event will culminate with the award of the “best in show” trophy on Sunday night, where the top dog in each of the seven breed groups competes.

Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Three
Handlers display their Old English sheepdogs, one of the pastoral breed groups (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Three
A Hungarian puli is more coat than face as it delights spectators (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Three
A handler with their Bernese mountain dog runs across the green show ring during day three of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)
Crufts Dog Show 2024 – Day Three
A Great Dane hogs the camera as it waits to go into the show ring (Jacob King/PA)
