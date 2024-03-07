Two Brighton fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Europa League game

Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of a Europa League match.

The PA news agency understands the pair were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Brighton are due to play AS Roma in the last 16 of the competition on Thursday.

Italian news site La Repubblica said the two fans, aged 28 and 29, suffered stab wounds to their legs when they were attacked just after midnight on Thursday by a group of seven people wearing masks.

The pair reportedly had their wallets and documents stolen.

Brighton and Hove Albion are to play AS Roma in the Europa League round of 16 (Adam Davy/PA)

They were found bleeding on the ground by a restaurant worker in the Monti district of the Italian capital, La Repubblica said.

The news site said the 28-year-old was taken to San Giovanni hospital after suffering three stab wounds to his left thigh, while the 29-year-old was taken to the Umberto I Polyclinic after being stabbed several times in his right thigh.

PA understands police liaison officers and the British Consulate have contacted the club about the incident.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police can confirm our dedicated football officer, Pc Darren Balkham, is in Rome to work alongside our Italian counterparts and European partner agencies.”

Around 3,500 Brighton supporters have travelled to Rome for the first leg of the round of 16 tie.

The club had warned fans in advance of the dangers of street crime ahead of the game, saying: “Street crime, including pickpocketing, can take place in Rome.

“Be vigilant, take sensible precautions and have valid travel insurance.”

Earlier this season, 58-year-old Newcastle fan Eddie McKay suffered stab wounds when he was attacked in the Navigli area of Milan the night before the Magpies’ Champions League clash with AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium.