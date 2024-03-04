Siemens unveils plan for new £100m Chippenham rail centre

Engineering giant Siemens has announced plans to replace its rail factory in Wiltshire with a new £100 million facility.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who visited the site in Chippenham on Monday, described the investment as “a big boost”.

Siemens’ factory has been used to design and manufacture railway signalling and control systems since the Victorian era.

All 800 existing roles will transfer to the new facility, which is expected to be open by 2026 and will develop modern conventional and digital railway systems.

Mr Hunt said: “This new commitment from Siemens is a big boost for Britain’s world-class manufacturing sector and shows our plan for the UK to be the best place to invest and grow a business is working.

“This digital technology will improve the safety, reliability and connectivity of our railways and drive sustainable opportunities in higher-paid jobs and exports – as part of our plan to grow our economy.”

Rob Morris, joint chief executive of Siemens Mobility in the UK and Ireland, said: “This 115 million euro (£98 million) investment is a strong commitment to Chippenham and our country.

“Siemens Mobility’s Chippenham site, along with our 30 sites across the country, has been transforming rail, travel and transport in Britain – and it will continue to do so with cloud-based rail technology connecting the real and the digital worlds, digitalising rail.

“We are very excited to soon start construction of one of the most sophisticated rail factories, digital engineering and R&D (research and development) sites in the UK, supporting local jobs and skills for the future.

“There’s a piece of Britain in everything we build.”