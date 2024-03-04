Police cordon off business premises in ‘hazmat incident’

Police have placed a cordon around a business site following reports of a “hazmat incident”.

Emergency services, including fire and ambulance crews, are at the scene in Trafford Park, Stretford, Greater Manchester.

No injuries have been reported and everyone at the business, based in Tenax Road, has been accounted for, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

In a statement, GMP said: “At around 9am today GMP received reports of a hazmat incident at a business premises on Tenax Road in Trafford Park.

“Officers are currently at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service.

“There has been no reported injuries and everyone at the business premises has been accounted for.

“A 300m cordon is currently in place, with residents and business being advised on health grounds to close all doors and windows while investigations continue.

“A number of surrounding roads have been closed as a precaution.”