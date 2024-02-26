Signalling fault sparks major rail disruption

Rail commuters faced major disruption on Monday morning due to a widespread signalling failure.

Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express, which operate in south-east England, said shortly before 4am that “no trains will be running until further notice”.

Some routes reopened by 7am but others remain closed or have severe delays.

There are no Southern trains between Littlehampton and London Victoria, while services between Brighton and Chichester are heavily disrupted and reduced to an hourly timetable.

Thameslink is not running services between Cambridge and Brighton, while there is a reduced service at Preston Park, Hassocks, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath towards Gatwick Airport.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “At 3.04am there was a loss of power across some of the UK Power Network which significantly impacted our Three Bridges Signalling Centre which controls the signalling, the railway’s traffic light system, across the majority of our Sussex route.

“All signalling was restored at 6.30am and, while some Southern services have resumed operating across the Sussex route, a number of Southern and Thameslink services remain significantly disrupted and there are currently no Gatwick Express services in operation until further notice.

“We’re really sorry to any passengers disrupted this morning and we encourage passengers to check with their train operator before travelling for the latest information and updates.”

Meanwhile, Great Western Railway and Elizabeth line services are disrupted by a landslip between Twyford and Reading, affecting routes to and from London Paddington.

Two out of four lines in the area have been taken out of use, and the capacity has been reduced on the remaining lines.