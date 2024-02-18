Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in Bristol

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers attended a concern for welfare call in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, on Sunday at around 12.40am.

The young children were found inside the property and pronounced dead a short time later.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact.

Neighbourhood chief inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is an incredibly tragic and heart-breaking incident in which three children have sadly died.

“My sincere condolences go to the children’s loved ones and we will be ensuring they are offered support through our family liaison unit.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider community, however officers will remain at the scene to provide reassurance to anyone who has any questions or concerns.

“Over the coming days, residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we thank them for their co-operation during this time.”