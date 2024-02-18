Teenagers charged with murder of Darrian Williams in park

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of a teenager who died after being stabbed in a park.

Avon and Somerset Police said the boys would appear before Bristol Youth Court on Monday accused of killing Darrian Williams, 16.

They have also each been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

Darrian was attacked in Rawnsley Park play area in the Easton area of the city by two people wearing masks who then fled on bicycles on the evening of April 14.

After being attacked, Darrian ran to nearby Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, Old Market.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to report that the teenager had been found injured.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Darrian’s family have been made aware and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support, police said.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts tonight are with Darrian’s family following this development.

“We continue to deploy significant resources into the investigation and we will keep them fully informed as it progresses.”

He added: “Knife crime destroys lives and we’re committed to working with our partners and the communities we serve to do everything we can to prevent tragic incidents such as this from happening and to educate young people about the consequences of carrying a knife.”

Since Darrian’s death, the force has introduced enhanced stop-and-search powers in parts of Bristol, while a new police operation targeting youth violence has also been launched.

Officers have met with headteachers to discuss how police can provide support and reassurance ahead of pupils returning to school from half term.

There will be additional patrols outside schools next week, while a mobile police station will be in the area over the coming days.

The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.