Camilla thanks Poppy Factory for work supporting veterans

The Queen has praised the Poppy Factory for its work producing the red commemorative paper flowers and supporting the nation’s military veterans.

Camilla welcomed staff and beneficiaries of the organisation’s efforts to Clarence House for a reception marking 100 years since the charity moved to its Richmond upon Thames home in London.

Camilla slices a cake with a sword during the event (Isabel Infantes/PA)

For the past decade, the Queen has supported the Poppy Factory visiting its west London home and regularly touring Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance, filled with poppy crosses, ahead of Armistice Day.

Camilla told her guests: “I can’t believe that I’ve been part of it for 10 years.

“I’m very proud to be part of the Poppy Factory because I’ve seen the wonderful work that you do.

Camilla talks to Mark Young, a production manager at the Poppy Factory (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It’s so important nowadays to look after these veterans because sometimes they don’t get as much attention as they need.

“So if it wasn’t for you and the other wonderful charities that are supporting them, I don’t know what they’d do.”

The guests applauded when the Poppy Factory’s president, Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis, asked the Queen to send their best wishes to the King, who returned to Sandringham on Wednesday after his latest bout of cancer treatment in London, and “wished him a speedy recovery”.

The Queen views an exhibition showing the evolution of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Earlier Camilla praised two stalwarts of the Poppy Factory, Peter Wills, 62, and Paul Hammerton, 61, who have been making wreaths laid by the royal family at the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday for many years.

Camilla told them “we’re proud of what you do” through a sign language interpreter because both are deaf, adding “You’ve made our wreaths for many years – we thank you very much.”