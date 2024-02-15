Airport to stand trial next year accused of polluting river with de-icer

An airport will stand trial next year accused of polluting a river with de-icer.

East Midlands International Airport Ltd (EMA) are facing a prosecution from the Environment Agency following a campaign by an angling group.

The company are alleged to have polluted the River Trent and the nearby Diseworth Brook after using de-icer on its planes and runway.

The airport has a permit to release waste water, but are accused of breaching the permit by causing sewage fungus outbreaks.

Defence counsel Jim Buchanan, on behalf of the airport, pleaded not guilty to six charges – including causing a water discharge activity and alleged failures to comply with an environmental permit between 2021 and 2022.

The airport’s managing director, Steve Griffiths, attended Derby Crown Court on Thursday but was not required to speak during proceedings.

EMA, based in Castle Donington, are now set to stand trial on May 19 next year.