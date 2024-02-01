Student body declares Scotland’s university and college system ‘broken’

A student union body has declared Scotland’s university and college education system is “broken” and failing its members.

The National Union of Students Scotland said it believes a “spiral” of Scottish Government cuts have threatened students’ futures and weakened the “already vulnerable” sector.

The union’s conclusions are set out in its report Broke Students, Broke System, the first of three papers it intends to publish this year examining the current standards of education in Scotland.

The report argues students are being let down by a “dysfunctional” college and university system in which decision-making is influenced mainly by market forces rather than student experience, wellbeing or outcomes.

It acknowledges some progress has been made in higher and further education reform since the Scottish Parliament was formed following devolution 25 years ago.

But it concludes progress seems to have stalled, with Scotland’s education policy instead settling into a pattern “defined by underfunding and a lack of ambition”.

The report first sets out what are considered to be faults in the current system and identifies five key areas where it argues reforms are required: the funding model, student finance, housing, transport and mental health.

The subsequent two reports to follow later this year will outline international best practice and policy ideas from countries comparable to Scotland, then present a roadmap towards a new and improved system built by Scotland’s students from the ground up.

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall said: “Students in Scotland have long been struggling under the pressure of trying to learn in an education system which has been underfunded, undervalued and in desperate need of a different approach.

“Education is our best route to tackling poverty and inequality, but the focus needs to shift on creating a system that benefits people, not profit.

“There is a lack of ambition to make this happen from those in Holyrood, so the student movement is determined to lead the way – and this report is just the beginning.

“The current system prioritises revenue over student wellbeing and erodes the concept of education as a public good.

“The student housing crisis is deepening, the cost of public transport is still unaffordable, the Scottish Government is slashing funding for universities and colleges – and all of this has a growing impact on our mental health.

“Those in power must read this report and act – we need profound change and now.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.