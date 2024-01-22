School pupils offered support after deaths of four people in house

Floral tributes have been left near a house where two young girls, a man and a woman were found dead, with one of the children described as a “sweet, caring girl” who was always smiling.

Support is being offered to youngsters at the two schools where the girls were pupils.

The bodies of four members of the same family, including a man, 45, and a 36-year-old woman, were discovered at an address in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

A man called 999 from the property on Allan Bedford Crescent at around 6am that day, but police were not dispatched there.

Officers made the discovery about an hour and 15 minutes later after a member of the public alerted them at around 7am.

A police cordon remained in place on Monday with a number of marked police vehicles at the scene (Sam Russell/PA)

Norfolk Police, which has referred itself to the police watchdog over the delay, is not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.

A pile of floral tributes, and two unicorn toys, had been left a short distance from the house by Monday.

The items were left by the sign for Stony Grove, a road which joins Allan Bedford Crescent, with the house remaining taped off by police and with a number of marked vehicles still at the scene.

One of the tributes said: “Jasmine, you were such a sweet, caring girl, yourself and your sister didn’t deserve to have your lives taken away.

“You would always be smiling in primary school.

“Fly high beautiful girls.”

Floral tributes have been left at Stony Grove near to the house in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey, Norfolk (Sam Russell/PA)

Another said: “You will be missed. I’m sorry to whoever was in the family and is going through it. Sorry Jasmin.”

Matthew Cross, headteacher at Queen’s Hill Primary School and Dr Roger Harris at Taverham High School said in a joint statement that extra support was in place for pupils and staff.

“Both our schools have worked closely alongside colleagues from Norfolk County Council’s critical incident support team over the weekend to ensure we have extra support and provision in place so we can meet the needs of both our pupils and staff at this difficult time,” they said.

Post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found the 45-year-old man died of a stab wound to the neck, while the 36-year-old woman died of a number of stab wounds to the neck.

The bodies of the two girls will be examined on Wednesday.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere.

All four were found with injuries.

The force had already referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on Friday over police contact about a missing person inquiry at the address last month.