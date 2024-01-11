MP: Buy a couple of bottles of Australian wine to show solidarity

Shoppers should consider buying “two or three bottles” of Australian wine to “show solidarity” with the nation, an MP has said.

Conservative Sir Charles Walker made the suggestion as he faced questions about what steps are being taken to increase purchases of Australian wine for sale in the House of Commons.

MPs heard Australian wine is represented on the Commons wine list, with a chardonnay and a shiraz available compared to three English wines.

Labour MP John Spellar (Warley) told the Commons: “As part of a dispute over Covid, China imposed particularly punishing tariffs on Australian wine with damage to their industry.

“So can I urge the Commons commission to stand with our Australian friends and allies and prioritise buying Australian wine and encourage its use in our venues in order to make clear that bullying doesn’t pay?”

Sir Charles, speaking on behalf of the House of Commons Commission, replied: “Of course if colleagues here wish to prioritise the purchase of Australian wine off the wine list then I would encourage them to do so, but also remind them that we have very good English wines on the wine list as well.

“But more generally I’m sure the nation has heard my right honourable friend’s call to arms so when we’re all out in the supermarkets stocking our own shelves, perhaps we should all be mindful to buy two or three bottles of Australian wine as well, seriously, to show solidarity with our Australian friends and their growers.”