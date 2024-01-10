Criminal investigation launched after pensioner hit by police van

A police officer is under criminal investigation after an 80-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a police van on a pedestrian crossing.

Trevor Bartlett, well known as a photographer for the Nottingham Post newspaper, died in the collision on the A52 in Nottingham on December 19 last year.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said the police constable who was driving the van is under investigation for possible driving offences.

These are causing death by dangerous driving or causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said the watchdog has been in touch with Trevor Bartlett’s family to explain how the investigation will proceed (Joe Giddens/PA)

This relates to their actions and decisions, including any risk assessment made before the collision.

The van, carrying a prisoner to custody, was driving in a bus lane with blue lights and sirens turned on at the time.

IOPC regional director for the West Midlands Derrick Campbell said: “We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett’s family to express our sympathy for their tragic loss, and to explain how our investigation will be conducted.

“Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will also determine whether disciplinary proceedings should follow.”