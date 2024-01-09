Woman charged in connection with Hogmanay shooting death in Edinburgh

A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.

The woman, 33, is the third person to be charged in connection with the death of Marc Webley, 38.

She was arrested on Monday.

Mr Webley was shot outside the Anchor Inn pub on Granton Crescent, in the Granton area of the capital, on December 31 at about 11.50pm.

Police forensic officers search the area close to the scene of the shooting near the Anchor Inn in Granton (Jane Barlow/PA)

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

An unnamed 39-year-old man was also hurt in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Two people: Grant Hunter, 32; and Emma McVie, 25; from Edinburgh, appeared at the city’s sheriff court accused of murder on Monday.

They were also accused of attempted murder and assault to severe injury and danger of life.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody ahead of a further court date.