Sarwar to urge pro-independence voters to defect and kick out Tories

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will target pro-independence voters as he kicks off his election campaign in a speech on Monday.

With a general election expected in the next 12 months, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak having indicated last week he favoured the second half of the year, Mr Sarwar will make his pitch to secure support for his party north of the border and pave the way for Sir Keir Starmer to take over in Downing Street.

Speaking in Rutherglen, the scene of the party’s momentous by-election win last year, Mr Sarwar will say people across the country are “hungry for change” as he urged voters to give his party “the opportunity to show you that we can make the UK work for every corner of our country”.

“Let me say to those that may have supported independence in the past, and may even consider it in the future,” he is expected to say.

The Scottish Labour leader will make a speech in Rutherglen on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I don’t support independence, and I don’t support a referendum, but I accept that we need change right now.

“We may ultimately disagree on the final destination for Scotland, but on this part of the journey, let’s unite to change our country and get rid of this Tory Government.

“Give us the opportunity to show you that we can make the UK work for every corner of our country, including here in Scotland.

“The chance to show you that change is possible, and that this isn’t as good as it gets.”

At the outset of 2024, Mr Sarwar and the Labour Party have been riding high in the polls for months, with the Tories struggling and the SNP coming off a year that included a change in leader and high-profile arrests relating to an investigation into the party’s finances.

The Scottish Labour leader will described 2024 as a “momentous year”, adding: “It can be the year of change, our opportunity for change after 13 years of failure under the Tories.

“But after 16 years of decline and incompetence, it is a chance to turn the page on the SNP too.

“I know people across our country are hungry for change.”

Speaking ahead of the speech, Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “Anas Sarwar has come alarmingly late to the obvious truth that the SNP’s time in government has been incredibly damaging.

“That is because, on policies ranging from gender recognition reform to their disastrous financial policies, Labour has slavishly voted with Humza Yousaf’s government.

“Mr Sarwar predictably ignores the fact that in a host of seats across Scotland, the only way to get rid of the toxic SNP is to vote for the Scottish Conservative Party, which remains the only party committed to providing robust opposition in Holyrood while remaining focused on people’s real priorities.”

In the hours after Mr Sarwar’s speech, First Minister Humza Yousaf will make a similar address at Glasgow University, kicking off a series centring around the economy.

As well as claiming Scottish independence would increase living standards and productivity in the country, the First Minister will also say the views of those who do not support independence should not be dismissed.

David Linden, SNP MP for Glasgow East, said: “This ridiculous pitch tells independence supporters that Labour feels entitled to their vote without any reflection on the broken constitutional position that a majority of Scots want to see rectified.

“The reality is that Labour offers absolutely nothing for Scotland at this election. From accepting the damage of a hard Tory Brexit to a xenophobic approach to immigration that completely ignores Scotland’s distinct population needs and Sir Keir Starmer’s determination to continue Tory austerity, Scotland has nothing to gain from Labour being in power in Westminster any more than it does from the Tories.

“Westminster doesn’t work for Scotland. Independence is the only way to protect Scotland from Westminster damage for good.

“At the general election, the people of Scotland have the opportunity to elect SNP MPs who will stand up for Scotland at Westminster and speak up for Scotland’s values.

“A vote for the SNP is a vote to reject cruel Westminster policies and a broken Brexit Britain, which neither Labour nor the Tories will fix, and a vote for independence, which will deliver the real change Scotland needs.”