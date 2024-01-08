Peregrine: ‘Anomaly’ occurs on private Moon mission

A private Moon mission that blasted into space on Monday morning has run into a technical problem.

The Peregrine Mission One (PM1) – built by US space company Astrobotic, and carrying a piece of technology developed by UK scientists – would be the first private probe to land on the lunar surface.

However, hours after its launch, Astrobotic reported that an “anomaly” had occurred which prevented the lander from achieving a stable position pointing towards the Sun.

(PA Graphics)

In a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, the company said: “After successfully separating from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander began receiving telemetry via the Nasa Deep Space Network.

“Astrobotic-built avionics systems, including the primary command and data handling unit, as well as the thermal, propulsion, and power controllers, all powered on and performed as expected.

“After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregrine entered a fully operational state.

“Unfortunately, an anomaly occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation.

“The team is responding in real time as the situation unfolds and will be providing updates as data is obtained and analysed.”