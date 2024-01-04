Scout Association apologises for death of teenager in 200ft fall, inquest told

The Scout Association has for the first time publicly apologised and accepted responsibility for the death of a teenager who fell on a trip – but his tearful mother told a court it was five-and-a-half years too late and the treatment of her family had been “disgusting”.

Ben Leonard, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, was on an organised expedition with the Reddish Explorer Scouts on August 26 2018 when he suffered a serious head injury after falling 200 feet from cliffs on the Great Orme in North Wales.

His mother, Jackie Leonard, was the first witness at the inquest into his death, the third to be held after two earlier aborted hearings.

She became tearful after describing her “thoughtful, very funny, extremely witty” son, who joined the Beavers aged five and was an avid reader and film buff and planned to study TV and film at college.

While he was on the trip she got a call from the scout leader, Sean Glaister, the jury at the inquest at Manchester Civil Justice Centre heard.

Mrs Leonard said: “He said that Ben had a fall. I thought he might have hurt his leg or ankle. His words were, ‘They are working on him’. That’s what set me off. It didn’t sound good.

“He asked for our address. About an hour from when I spoke to him the police knocked on the door. I never worried about him when he went to Scouts. Never.”

Jim Ageros KC, representing the Scout Association, then stood and addressed the court.

He said: “I want to apologise again today on behalf of the Scout Association, it accepts it was at fault for Ben’s death and accepts its responsibility for it.

“Again, we want to apologise to you and your family for your tragic loss.”

Bernard Richmond KC, on behalf of Fieldfisher, the law firm representing the family, then questioned Mrs Leonard.

He asked if the Scout Association accepted responsibility and apologised at the first inquest, in February 2020.

“No,” she replied, saying the organisation was “defensive”.

She agreed the Scout Association again said at the second aborted inquest that their position was they did not accept being at fault, nor at a pre-inquest hearing in December last year.

Mr Richmond continued: “So in front of the jury, for you to hear them apologise, how do you feel?”

Mrs Leonard said: “That it’s five-and-a-half years too late. That was all we ever wanted from the beginning.

She said the Scout Association had even tried to portray her son as a “wild child”.

She added: “Ben liked comic books and Marvel and Pride And Prejudice. No, he was not a wild child. He was not here to defend himself.”

Asked how she felt Ben and her family had been treated, she added: “Disgusting. Like we didn’t matter and like Ben didn’t matter.”