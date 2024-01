Family pay tribute to mother and daughter killed in Boxing Day crash

The family of a mother and daughter who died in a three-vehicle collision on Boxing Day have paid tribute to them and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Linda Philips, 72, and Amanda Riley, 49, were both pronounced dead following a collision involving a BMW 4 Series, a MG ZS and a quad bike at the junction of Kitt’s Green Road and Mackadown Lane in Shard End, Birmingham.

Both women were passengers in the MG ZS.

A family tribute issued through West Midlands Police on Thursday said: “Linda and Amanda, mother and daughter were cruelly taken from us on Boxing Day.

“Linda was a beautiful and dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie, and so much more. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and family loved Linda very much, and Linda absolutely adored her family.

“Amanda was a beautiful and much-loved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and auntie.

Linda Philips (left), and Amanda Riley (right) were both pronounced dead following the crash in Shard End, Birmingham (West Midlands Police/PA)

“Amanda’s parents, daughters, and grandchildren loved her so much, and Amanda was the apple of her grandchildren’s eye.

“The family are devastated, and respectfully ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

The statement added: “We ask, if anyone has any information, however small, please come forward, so that the families can get justice for Linda and Amanda.”

Two men were arrested following the collision.

One has since been de-arrested as he recovers from his injuries and will be spoken to again in due course.

The other has been released with no further action.