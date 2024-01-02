‘Devastated’ Jack Grealish says burglary was a traumatic experience

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has spoken of his devastation and the “traumatic experience” of burglars targeting his home.

Raiders struck at the England midfielder’s Cheshire mansion during City’s Premier League clash against Everton on Wednesday.

Members of Grealish’s family and his fiancee Sasha Atwood were watching the televised match at the property when they heard a disturbance, The Sun newspaper reported.

An alarm was raised and an emergency response was launched with a helicopter, police dogs and a number of officers sent to the property near Knutsford, but no suspects were detected.

The newspaper said the thieves made off with £1 million worth of jewellery and watches.

Writing on Instagram, Grealish said: “I can’t begin to explain how devastated I am over the burglary that took place at my home a few days ago.

“My family mean the world to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety.

“This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt.

“I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest the best year of my life in football now doesn’t feel like something I can celebrate.

“The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to people’s lives. I hope they are found and brought to justice so no other family has to go through what we have.

“I appreciate the messages from everyone and the support from my friends, team-mates and the club.

“On a more positive note, I’d like to thank everyone for their support throughout this past year, I wish you and your family a happy 2024.”

James Maddison (right) has offered his support to Jack Grealish (Nick Potts/PA)

Grealish’s England team-mate James Maddison was one of the first to reply to the post with: “Love ya brother”.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Constabulary said on Friday: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday 27 December police were called to reports of a burglary.

“The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers, supported by the police dogs and NPAS (National Police Air Service), were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area, but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and inquiries are ongoing.”